Only green firecrackers with QR code allowed to be sold at Bazi Bazar: HC

KOLKATA: A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state police and state Pollution Control Board (PCB) to ensure that only green and environment-friendly fire crackers bearing QR code should be sold at the Bazi Bazar scheduled to be held in Kolkata from October 18.



Representatives of PESO(Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation)/NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) shall also be present at the Bazi Bazar and assist the PCB and the police to determine whether the firecrackers

which are offered for sale bear the requisite QR Code.

The direction assumes significance with Kali Puja and the Chaath scheduled to be held shortly.The division bench of Justice (Apurba Sinha Ray and Justice Joymalya Bagchi further directed the state PCB and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata to deploy an appropriate number of cops in the Bazi Bazar to ensure the implementation of its direction. The bench further directed that the state PCB and police shall be at liberty to inspect the firecrackers which are sold at Bazi Bazar and the latter shall seize any banned firecrackers which are offered for sale in the bazar.The state government and PCB have been asked to submit a report concerning the steps taken by them for strict implementation of the court's direction regarding the sale and bursting of green crackers alone. The matter will be heard a week after the Puja vacation.

The state PCB and state government have been asked to undertake public awareness measures, including the issuance of advertisements in newspapers, and announcements on radio/ television/social media platforms among others to spread awareness about restrictions on the sale and bursting of crackers during the festive season and its beneficial impact on pollution and environment. It shall also make members of the public aware of the penal consequences arising from the sale and bursting of banned crackers.