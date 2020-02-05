Only funda of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Training his guns at the BJP and the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revolved around hate, and their only strategy was to divide people.



Addressing a rally in east Delhi's Kondli ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls, Gandhi said it was the Congress's 15-year tenure (1998-2013) in the national capital that gave the city its modern infrastructure such as the metro service.

"The politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal revolves around hatred. The only funda (strategy) of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people," he said.

At another rally in Chandni Chowk, Gandhi said the biggest fear of the youth today is unemployment.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at BJP leaders on Wednesday, saying their character can be defined by the kind of slogans they raise.

She accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "modelling" on former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's development model.

"Their slogans tell their character. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain? (Are these slogans in favour of bringing the country together)," Gandhi said at a poll rally in Chandni Chowk.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "hungry for publicity", Gandhi sought explanation from them over their expenditure on advertisements.

"Sheila Dikshit developed Delhi to what it is today. Metro, flyovers, all these were developed by her and then they came and started modelling on her development model," Gandhi said.