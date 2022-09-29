Only designated officials to speak to media, says new AIIMS director

New Delhi: Dr M Srinivas, the newly-appointed director of AIIMS has signed a gag order against the media. He has asked his faculty and staff not to interact with the media regarding the functioning of the institute and that only designated officials will be allowed to speak to the Press.



The order has been signed by chief administrative officer Deo Nath Sai. It has been said that the direction was issued with the approval of Dr M Srinivas.

It has also brought to the notice of all faculties/officers/employees of AIIMS that only designated officials will speak with the media after approval from the competent authority.

The new order is against the general practice of news reporting. It is also for the reporters who cover healthcare to talk to various experts on a host of issues related to public health. It also helps to bring out the issues inside the institute which directly affect the funds for the institute. Also, the administration tries to put away from public scrutiny.

The doctors of the institute also said that the order would withstand and it will be nullified like previous gag orders. They have also said that such bans have not worked in the past as well. The doctors and officials have been speaking off the record too.

In the past as well, similar gag orders were issued from the administration. In 2007 and 2003, similar orders were issued after the appointment of new directors at the institute.

Dr M Srinivas has served the institute as a professor in the department of paediatric surgery. Now he was appointed as the director of AIIMS last week.