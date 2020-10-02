Online public consultation with residents and RWAs from urban & rural villages on October 7

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is preparing the next Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041), in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), will hold an online meeting with residents and RWAs from urban and rural villages, on October 7. The objective of this meeting is to understand the issues faced by residents living in these villages and discuss possible planning solutions. The meeting will be chaired by Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman, DDA.



As part of the planning process for MPD-2041, a series of discussions and consultations are being held with various civil society groups to seek their inputs. So far, three meetings have been held with residents and RWAs from plotted, group housing and unauthorised colonies.

Residents can register themselves for the meeting by sending an email to mpd2041@gmail.com.

In the subject of the email please use "Public Consultation Meeting_Name of RWA" e.g.: Public Consultation Meeting_Hauz Khas. In the body of the email please provide your Name, Name of the RWA, Location pin code, and mobile number (optional). Registrations for the meeting will be open till 11:59 pm IST on Monday, 5th October 2020. Subsequently, a link to the meeting with the time slot of the meeting and reference material will be shared via email.