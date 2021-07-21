Online learning: Sisodia meets parents at PTMs

New Delhi: On the second day of the special Parent-Teacher Meetings being organised at Delhi government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia turned up at some of the sessions and interacted with the parents present at the meeting - discussing education and the social and emotional well-being of the children affected by the pandemic.



Sisodia who is also the Education Minister visited GGSSS school in New Kondli, SKV School in East Vinod Nagar, and SKV in Mandawali area of the Capital on Tuesday.

"Parents were keen on hearing what the Education Minister had to say and were concerned about their child's education. Several parents were also worried how their children's education would affect their job procurement process later on if classes are completely online," a senior official in the Education Department told Millennium Post.

Sisodia said, "After a long time, I got an opportunity to meet the parents today due to the special PTM. I got a chance to interact with the parents and listen to the challenges they are facing because of the online classes."

The parents attended the PTM in large numbers following social-distancing and COVID-related protocols, the Delhi Government said in a statement. The Special PTMs aim to help in resolving problems related to online classes and students' well-being.

"The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved," the Minister added.

The Delhi government has been working on many levels to make children emotionally strong. In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the COVID period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum, the Education Department said in a statement. "Along with this, members of the School Management Committee (SMC) are constantly connected with the parents of the children on phone and are working with the school to meet the educational needs of children. Special PTM is also a step in this direction where teachers are teaching parents new parenting tricks, which will help with online learning of the children and mitigate their stress," Sisodia added.