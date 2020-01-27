Onion: Slayer of many govts, does not haunt AAP

New DELHI: Onion is not just another kitchen staple in the country but has mercilessly brought down governments whenever its price soared, however, this time with the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, the ruling AAP is not haunted by the skyrocketing price of the bulb.

Be it the Delhi assembly polls of 1998, when the BJP was thrown out of power, or the general elections of 2014, which kicked Congress out of the power, or the 1980 Lok Sabha polls, which helped the Congress regain the power after losing to Janata Party for the first time in 1977, messing up with onion has never gone in the favour of the ruling party in the country. In 1998, even the late Sushma Swaraj could not save the BJP from the wrath of the price rise and late Sheila Dikshit came to power, unstopped until 2013, when again the price of onion played a role in the elections along with several other issues and the AAP stormed to power. Delhi is going to polls again on February 8, this time too the onion price has been over Rs 100 since October 2019 and it was even sold at around Rs 200 per kg. While as of date, the price has come down, however, it is still more than the usual rate of onion during this time of the year. Onion in Delhi market is being sold between Rs 50 and Rs 80 per kilogramme.

Now, after two-terms, including the 49-day government in 2013, the AAP is aiming for a hat-trick, but it is not haunted by the skyrocketing price of the onions.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, there is nothing to fear.

"People are angry from the BJP for inflation. This time it is not just onion, but overall the cost of vegetables has gone up and people are aware it is happening because of the wrong policies of the Centre," said,Sisodia.