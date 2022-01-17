One year on, over 80% of eligible adults fully vaxxed

New Delhi: One year after the Covid-19 vaccination programme began here, all eligible adults in the Capital have received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses even as within two weeks, more than half of the eligible minor population (15-17 years) has also received at least the first dose.



According to the Co-WIN website, a total of over 1.65 crore adults have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. According to the latest electoral roll, Delhi has close to 1.48 crore voters. Officials have said that many from outside Delhi have also been vaccinated here.

Similarly, the Co-WIN data points out that a little over 1.19 crore individuals have received both doses of the vaccine. This even as the vaccination for minors (between 15 and 17 years) has started and precautionary doses have begun.

According to government data, over 1.28 lakh people have taken the precautionary third dose of the vaccine since the drive began last week. While those above 60 and with comorbidities turned out in large numbers on the first day, more and more frontline workers have come forward for this shot.

Data from last week showed that over 47 per cent of the precautionary doses were administered to frontline workers. Significantly, the data showed that of the around 3 lakh healthcare workers registered as such in Delhi, just a little over 25 per cent have received this dose.

While hospitalisations have been low this wave and so have deaths, many hospitals have reported several hundreds of doctors testing positive and having to isolate, which had led to a brief shortage of health workers. However, since the isolation period for them was reduced, they have been back at work albiet still under a lot of pressure.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that all eligible adults in the city had been given the first dose of the vaccine and over 80 per cent had received both doses.

"People eligible for a booster dose should get it as soon as possible," he urged.