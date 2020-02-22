One-way traffic opens: Jamia to Noida road via Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi: In a major move on Saturday evening, Shaheen Bagh protesters opened the Jamia Nagar to Noida road via Kalindi Kunj. The move is expected to bring some respite for commuters moving from Delhi to Noida. Protesters say that the road was barricaded by cops for nearly two months now. This road is called road number 9 and commuters on Mathura road can now



bypass the protest site barricades and could find a way to Noida passing through Jamia Nagar, Abul Fazal to Kalindi Kunj and then move on the Noida road.

Though the protesters are still sitting on the same protest site and the raod parallel to the protest site is also closed. The road that has been opened is approximately 300 meters from the actual protest site.

The volunteers of the Shaheen Bagh gathered at the road and removed the barricades all by themselves allowing the one-way flow of traffic from Jamia Nagar to Noida.

However, commuters fom Noida returning to Delhi would have to find another way as the barricades are still placed at the opposite stretch.

Earlier in the day, Supreme court appointed interlocutor Sadhna Ramachandran came to the protest site on the fourth day and talked to the commuters regarding the opening of the road that is adjacent to the protest site. The protesters were again adamant on the written assurance of security by Delhi Police and setting up of accountability by Supreme court.

"We are not saying that Shaheen Bagh should dismantle. It's clear. Shaheen Bagh kayam rahe, barqarar raahe," Sadhana Ramachandran told the Shaheen protesters on Saturday.

"We are here to talk about roads and let's stick to it," Sadhana Ramachandran said who came alone on Saturday.

"If you want to go to meet the Home Minister, you can go. And if you want to go to the government, then go. But, we are not here from the government's side," Sadhana Ramachandran said.

The protesters also told Sadhna Ramchandran that they want all cases on people of Shaheen bagh and Jamia be taken back by police.

The interlocutors had inspected the roads earlier and observed that they were barricaded by the police for "no apparent reason" and emphasised that the action of re-barricading the roads "defeats the very purpose of confidence-building on the part of the police".