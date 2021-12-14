'One-time ex-gratia of Rs 50K given to 21K kin of Covid victims'

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said that Delhi government has offered one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000 given to 21,235 families that reported deaths due to Covid-19.



Separately, 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received have been approved for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, he said at a press conference here.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana", the Delhi government has been providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of all the coronavirus victims in the city and a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to households that have lost the sole breadwinner and for children orphaned due to the pandemic.

"A total of 25,100 applications have been received for a one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000. So far, 21,235 families have been given the assistance," Gautam said.

Around 2,500 families did not avail the scheme due to various reasons, while around 1,500 will receive the aid soon, he added.

The minister said the city government has approved 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received for the monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

Of the applicants, 7,955 have already started receiving the pension, he said, adding that 1,120 applications are under verification in the revenue department.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to health department data.

No new deaths were reported.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,41,748. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.

The death toll stands at 25,100, it said.

According to the bulletin, authorities conducted 46,169 tests, including 43,916 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 393 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Of these, 199 are in home isolation.