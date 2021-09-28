One-stop mobile app to explore city for tourists, locals alike: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched its first mobile app dedicated to an all-round enriching tourism experience which will include details on sightseeing, food joints, leisure options and more.



While launching the "Dekho Meri Dilli App" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the app will provide details and crucial information about a tourist hotspot and amenities within a 5 km radius. He said that the app is a one-stop-solution for not just tourists but also Delhiites who want to explore the city.

"The app has a feature which allows the user to browse through monuments, eating joints, entertainment and recreation sites within a 5 kilometre radius of the location. The app has been designed with such sensitivity for the people that even information about public conveniences is available on the app," the CM added.

The "Dekho Meri Dilli" app will help one learn all about Delhi and its top destinations at one place and include details about the hidden gems in the city. The application allows users to book entry tickets to various heritage monuments and book exclusive heritage walks at a click. Users can also take special food tours to the city's top culinary hubs and get complete information on all shopping destinations and markets in one place.

It provides information on accommodation, entertainment and leisure options. There are sections dedicated to 'Delhi For Kids', 'Delhi Delicacies', 'Food Tours', and 'Health Walks', the Government said in a statement. The users also can gain access to Google Maps to reach the destination with ease and it helps in planning the tour from half a day to six days. It also has information on all public and paid toilets

Present at the inaugural ceremony Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said with the launch of the app the Delhi government aims to promote tourism and boost all sectors like the food and beverages sector, entertainment sector, and hospitality sector. "When the scale of tourism in Delhi rises by manifolds, we'll see an unprecedented rise in the economy and job offerings in Delhi," the CM said.

"Congratulations to everyone as we dedicate this unique app to the people to celebrate the World Tourism Day. All information about tourism in Delhi will be available on this app in an organised, user-friendly, and effective manner," Kejriwal said.

Sisodia said that there are largely three kinds of people who come to Delhi — those who come for official work, the app will show them where to feel the pulse of Delhi, where to eat, what sights to see, and otherwise.

"Second, those who come to travel to see Delhi, the Delhi government must provide authentic support and guidance, providing them with all possible options to travel. Thirdly, the locals in Delhi, who want to spend weekends in and around Delhi. We wish to give them options and make their experience travelling and enjoying Delhi better," he added.