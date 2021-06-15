One-on-one mentorship prog to help pupils with careers

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting to review the city government's Youth For Education initiative under which young mentors will guide Class 10-12 students over "life and career choices", according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Sisodia also took stock of the Parent Outreach Programme (POP), it said. The mission of the two programmes for students of Delhi government-run schools is one-to-one mapping of children, a practice that is followed abroad, said Sisodia.

"One-to-one mapping of each child and understanding their individual profile was a practice that our teachers commended but they expressed concerns regarding the scale in Delhi. We know that catering to 16 lakh government school students is a challenge in Delhi but we have made this challenge into an opportunity," he added.

Explaining the YFE programme, he said the teachers might not have the bandwidth to do hand holding for every child.

However, the mentors attached to these children would be able to talk and guide students, help them get jobs, Sisodia said. "We made it happen with 600 students and mentors and they are so happy. These mentors have become an emotional support".

At present, the YFE has been piloted in 46 schools of east and south-east Delhi, roping in 4,000 mentors. More than two lakh mentors will be further enrolled in this programme for Delhi government school children, the statement said.