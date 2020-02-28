One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video dies

NEW DELHI: Faizan, one of the five boys whose video went viral on social media surrounded by cops lying on the road singing national anthem succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night. His mother confirmed his death and said that she was turned away by cops when she went to find her son in the police station.

"He was kept for two days by police. When I went to get him I was turned away. I brought him to the hospital on Wednesday but at around 11 pm he succumbed to his injuries," said his mother.

A video of police personnel in riot gear thrashing five people lying injured on the side of a road went viral on social media. The video shows a policeman capturing the incident on his mobile phone while the injured men are being forced to sing the national anthem. The cops can also be heard hurling abuses and repeatedly using the word 'Azadi' while beating the men.

The incident took place at Krishna Marg bus stop in Kardampuri locality of Shahdara at around 5:45 pm. The video showing police brutality in the vicinity of Delhi's Jafrabad was shot during violent clashes on February 24, 2020. One of the cops is also seen holding an injured boy by his hair and thrashing him while some were seen poking the injured

with batons.