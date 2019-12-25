One more scam? MCG toilets fail to dispense free sanitary pads

Gurugram: The survey by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is opening more can of worms and bringing out the realities of the way the municipal body is managing the public toilets in the city.



In the latest revelation, it has come to fore that the 125 public toilets in Gurugram were to dispense free sanitary pads. However, none of the toilets have begun the process as yet despite Rs 80 lakh being spent on the process of procuring these pads.

The latest embarrassment for the MCG comes just days after mayor Madhu Azad leveled allegations that there was corruption that was occurring in the way the public toilets were being functioned.

The mayor went to the extent of highlighting that the public toilets that were being opened in prime residential areas of Gururgam were deliberately being converted into commercial areas under the eyes of the administrators. Just two days after the allegations Mayor Azad again visited one of the public toilets in the city and saw pathetic conditions prevailing in the area. According to sources, the mayor also found empty bottles of liquor at the toilets. From 2018 Millennium Post has been reporting on the poor state of affairs at the public toilets.

Even as Gurugram administrators have described as open defecation free, a a large number of residents can still be seen relieving themselves in open as most of the toilets are locked or are in a condition in which it cannot be used.

With MCG not getting land in the densely populated areas of the city, it is mostly opening public toilets near the surrounding villages that are not been frequented on a large numbers by passersby. Meanwhile, not only in the sectors but also in posh public areas in the city like MG Road and Golf Course road, lack of public toilets continue to be a major problem in the city.