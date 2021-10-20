One more Covid death

New Delhi: Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.



Five coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported last month — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, the previous two deaths being reported on October 2 and October 10, according to official data.

The death toll from the pandemic in Delhi has now risen to 25,090.

The cumulative number of cases on Tuesday stood at 14,39,441. Over 14.14 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered from the virus so far.

A total of 58,729 tests — 40,368 RT-PCR tests and 17,911 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said. The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.