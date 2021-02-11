One more arrest but probe getting increasingly complex

New Delhi: As the Delhi Police continues to make arrests in connection with the Republic Day violence in the Capital, with one more arrest in the Red Fort case logged on Tuesday night, investigators are finding it increasingly complicated to proceed with the multi-faceted probe.



The Special Cell arrested yet another accused in the Red Fort case, Iqbal Singh from Punjab, who was sent to seven days in police custody by a local court here on Wednesday. But sources close to the investigation have said that they are yet to find a prima facie connection between Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and Singh.

Meanwhile, Sidhu, who was arrested on Monday, was questioned by intelligence agencies on Wednesday where he appeared to be well-versed in three languages and kept claiming his name was being played because of his popularity by the "real conspirators". During questioning, sources added that Sidhu appeared calm and had an answer prepared for every question, raising their suspicions.

However, the Delhi Police maintain that Sidhu was among the key conspirators allegedly involved in leading protesters to the Red Fort.

As for Iqbal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "Singh was wanted in the Red Fort case and Rs 50,000 reward was declared on him. He was arrested by Northern range of Special Cell from Hoshiayarpur in Punjab last night (Tuesday)."

Sources said in two videos, Iqbal was seen shouting and instigating the crowd by asking them to stay put at the Red Fort. In one video, he was also seen asking the protesters to break the gates of the heritage site, police claim. While Iqbal maintained that he had not instigated anyone during questioning, live videos of him from Red Fort showed otherwise, one source claimed.

Significantly, the police have said that at least three of those arrested in the Red Fort case had started their march into Delhi from the Singhu border protest site. Investigators are now probing whether the conspiracy to reach the heritage site and create violence during Republic Day was hatched at Singhu. They added that they are also looking for at least three people Sidhu is believed to have met before January 26.

During questioning, investigators asked Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26. The Crime Branch is also verifying all details Sidhu has revealed during interrogation. "Different versions have come out on violence during questioning of several people. Some say criminal elements mixed up with the parade and created violence," sources said, adding that the Delhi Police has now also started to look at the possibility of funds being poured in from abroad to create violence.

Meanwhile, no prominent farmer leader joined questioning. Sources said that a few women protestors had also been identified during the violence in the Capital and their roles are being probed.