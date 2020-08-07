One held, police claim he was drunk, tried to burgle home

new delhi: After a two-day hunt, the Delhi Police on Thursday said they had made an arrest in the horrific sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The crime had caused an uproar after the gruesome nature of injuries to the girl child was reported in the media. Sources in the know had said that she was attacked with a heavy object likely to be a sewing machine and was also injured multiple times with a pair of scissors.



While the Delhi Commission for Women had taken cognizance of the crime and sought detailed reports from the police on action taken, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one person, identified as Krishan. Police claim the accused was previously involved in four criminal cases, including a murder case and that "further investigation" was underway.

Meanwhile, the victim, who is battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of AIIMS here, was paid a visit by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to her family. Both the girl's parents are said to be labourers without much means.

After the visit, Kejriwal said, "The 12-year old little girl was brutally attacked, and her condition is very critical now. She has suffered serious internal injuries, which are very hard to even describe." He added that he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and that "the toughest punishment will be given to the culprits on behalf of the Delhi government".

Sources in the Delhi Police told Millennium Post that Krishan was purportedly on the prowl to burgle a house and was under the influence of alcohol. "The accused finally found that the victim's house was not locked so he went inside the house," one source in the know said.

After seeing him, the victim started shouting, due to which the accused allegedly panicked and hit her with a sewing machine. The girl, even after being hit by the machine, objected to his entry into her home and it was then that Krishan purportedly took a pair of scissors and attacked her before fleeing. "He was too drunk at the time of the incident and was unable to tell us how many times he attacked the girl. Further investigation in the case is going on," sources aware of developments said.

Joint CP Shalini Singh said that they immediately formed more than 20 teams led by DCP (Outer) A Koan. "On August 4, a 12-year-old child was assaulted and a case under POCSO was registered. This was a grave crime against humanity. The teams scanned hundreds of CCTV footage and interrogated all the suspects who have a similar background," she said adding that they finally zeroed in on one primary suspect — namely Krishan.

During his interrogation, he is learnt to have corroborated the sequence of events leading to the assault. Krishan lives in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area. So far, the probe has revealed that he was alone during the crime and was totally unknown to the girl.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday demanded death sentence for the accused in the minor's rape.

Besides, the Delhi Congress registered a strong protest against the Delhi government for "failing" to protect women and girls in the Capital.

(With inputs from Aaisha Sabir)