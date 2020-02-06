One held for threatening people including kids inside madrasa in Dadri

Greater Noida: Police arrested one of the four persons, who allegedly barged into a madrasa with a revolver and had threatened the children and teachers in Nai Aabadi village of Dadri on Wednesday.

Cops said that the incident occurred on Monday when the accused identified as Shahid (30) entered the mosque in an inebriated condition with three others who are absconding.

According to the complaint registered by Maulana Kari Mustafa, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when he had gone to Deoband in Saharanpur. "Four men entered in the madrasa with a revolver and threatened kids for studying there. They also misbehaved with the female teachers and abused them in front of the children," said Maulana.

Cops said that based on the complaint received from Maulana, an FIR under section 354(a) (Sexual harassment), 452 (Illegal trespass), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Shahid, Bablu, Sarfaraz and Shakeel natives of Dadri. Police arrested Shahid on Wednesday from near the railway station in Dadri along with a country-made pistol. Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP (Zone-III) said that the accused confessed to have committed the crime as he had a personal enmity with the maulana. "There was an argument between the Maulana and the accused a few days ago and after having drinks with his friends, they all decided to take revenge," said Singh.