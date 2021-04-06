One held for 'displacing' Sai Baba idol in S Delhi temple

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly 'displacing' a Sai Baba idol from a temple at Shahpur Jat in South



Delhi. The incident occurred on March 25, and a video of a man trying to uproot the idol of Sai Baba became public. During the investigation, one Padam Panwar was arrested. He claimed himself as a member of the temple committee. "He first said he was removing the idol after he saw that it was displaced but when he was confronted with the evidence he broke down and confessed the crime," one source said. Sources further said that they are probing whether the accused had used derogatory words during the crime.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 295-A and 153-A at Hauz Khas police station. After the incident was reported in the press, the temple authorities seemed reticent to admit what had happened.

Ultimately, some local devotees had filed the police complaint.