One dead, twelve injured as one truck rams into another at KMP Expressway

Gurugram: One person was killed and 12 others injured on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway here after a truck collided with another in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The tragic incident occurred near the Bilaspur area of the KMP expressway and according to law enforcement officials, the mishap occurred after one truck rammed into a stationary truck that had stopped at the side of the highway for the drivers and passengers to take rest.



Authorities said there were 22 passengers travelling from Gurugram to Banda, Uttar Pradesh in the truck that had halted for a brief time. The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh, from Banda.

Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals where they are receiving treatment. Law enforcement officials have caught hold of the truck driver that rammed into the stationary vehicle and his helper and have begun their interrogation.

"There is one person who has died because of this accident and twelve people who have sustained grievous injuries. We have registered the case under the relevant sections and have begun the investigation," said a senior official from Gurugram Police.

The incident has once again highlighted the perils to the safety of the commuters using the expressway that was inaugurated less than two years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Millennium Post had reported on June 25 that the expressway was poorly lit, unfinished in parts and still a major concern for road accidents.

There are complaints that a stretch of more than 80 kilometres of the 135-kilometre expressway is still dark and has no streetlights. Sources have said around 70 percent of fatal accidents occur mainly in the night or evening.