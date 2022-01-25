One dead, 2 injured after explosion in reservoir at hotel

KOLKATA: Two persons suffered injuries and one died after a reservoir and a fire panel box of a luxurious hotel-cum-banquet collapsed on Monday night in Baguiati after an explosion.



A room of security personnel also collapsed partially due to this. According to sources, two marriage ceremonies were going on at the said hotel's banquet halls on the first floor and sixth floor since Monday evening. Around 8 pm a explosion like sound and something heavy collapsing was heard.

When the hotel staff and other people went to the ground floor, they saw the reservoir and a fire panel box had collapsed on the ground floor.

While one security personnel of the hotel got trapped under the debris, two others suffered critical injuries.

Till last reports came in, the injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Two fire tenders have been pressed into action. Firefighters and police are trying to rescue the man trapped under the fire panel box using a gas cutter.

However, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.