On way back after seeing Covid +ve wife at hospital, man falls asleep, kills cop

New Delhi: A 57-year-old head constable died after he was hit by a car that rammed into a police picket in the Vasant Vihar area. The accused a resident of Munirka, who works in the IT sector, was apprehended from the spot. The accused told police that he fell asleep while he was returning from Max Hospitalafter attending to his COVID-19 positive wife.



As per official, they received a PCR call around 4 am on Saturday regarding police constable Munshi Lal being hit by a vehicle at the Al-Kauser picket.

As per the official, the offending vehicle, Honda CRV, rammed into the picket tent that was erected for staff to ensure lockdown and dragged Lal for 30 to 40 meters. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the constable was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where he died during treatment, he said.

The accused Samit Yadav, a resident of Munirka, who works in the IT sector, was apprehended from the spot, police said. The accused told police that he dozed off near the picket while he was returning from a hospital after attending to his COVID-19 positive wife.

"For sake of the safety of police staff from any infection, the accused was immediately made to wear PPE kit and isolated in police station premises. His medical test will be conducted soon," the official said.

Lal, an ex-serviceman, was posted in Vasant Vihar police station on August 28, 2020, police said. The case was registered under relevant sections of law. The investigation is on.