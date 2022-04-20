On the way to normalcy, say police amid heavy deployment of personnel

New Delhi: The situation in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the violence-hit area, police said on Tuesday.



Some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal, they said. Most shops remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, but a few vegetable and fruit carts were seen on the streets near Kushal Chowk. People were seen buying vegetables and grocery items. The situation has improved from the previous day's, according to locals.

Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

Besides, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed and drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance, police said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Meanwhile, the road in front of the mosque where the procession was allegedly attacked has been shut and the entire area cordoned off with barricades by police. Police have also pitched tents near the barricades.

All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

On Monday, a peace march was organised by police, along with the members of Aman Committee, in the Jahangirpuri area.

The committee appealed to the people of the area to maintain peace and harmony, not to spread and trust rumours or misinformation and to report mischievous activities, police said.

However, normal life is still impacted as there is a heavy security presence in the area.

Parents in the C-block area were mostly concerned about sending their children to school.

I am not sending my daughter, who studies in class 2, to school. Those who are sending are accompanying their kids till the premises of the school building. Even though there is a heavy police presence in the area, I'm scared, said Rupa, a resident of C-block.

Another parent said the violence is affecting their children as well.

I am not sending my three kids to school as of now as they are scared. My 13-year-old son had to go to school today (Tuesday) only because he had exams. My husband accompanied him till the school building, Razia, also a C-block resident, said.

Some children claimed that there have been arguments among higher standard students who attended their classes on Tuesday at a school in K-block.

Thirteen-year-old Rehan Ansari said, My parents asked me not to go to school for a few days. I am not scared but I heard that my seniors at the school had an argument over the incident.

Ansari's mother said that she will not send her children to school unless the situation gets back to normalcy.