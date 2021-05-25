On the run, Sushil Kumar used burner phones, was likely tutored, say police

New delhi: Caught between the clutches of the Delhi Police and several known gangsters, who are now on the lookout for him, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, now arrested for murder, had been running from one state to another, using multiple burner phones and might have even been tutored in the three weeks that he had allegedly been evading arrest, according to sources close to the investigation.



Accused of being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler, 23-year-old Sagar Dhankad, Sushil in now being interrogated by the Delhi Police but the probe is a long one.

Sources said while he was absconding he visited several states and met several people and there is a possibility that he might be tutored on how to deal with the probe if he is caught.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was arrested a day ago along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

After he was arrested he told police that he was being falsely implicated in the case. "It was a fight between two groups. I was being falsely implicated," he told the official.

But the police have said that so far, their probe had revealed that the assault and eventual murder of Sagar was not induced by "sudden rage" but was "well-planned".

In fact, a local court, while dismissing Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, had observed that Kumar seemed to be the "main conspirator" in the case.

Sources have said that there was a possibility that he was using several mobile phones for communication which he later dumped while on the run. His CDR details are now being analysed.

Investigators also plan to scrutinise Kumar's bank accounts to check for suspicious transactions in these three weeks and also in the past few years.

A team of Crime Branch also visited the spot of murder and also scanned a few CCTV cameras to get clues in the murder case.

One of the vehicles bearing Haryana number which was seized by Delhi Police from the murder spot might belong to a criminal gang who were present at the spot. In fact, the police are now also probing angles of other criminal gang members being involved in the incident.

At least one person at the spot, who was against Kumar beating up Sagar, was an associate of the Kala Jathedi gang, which has also been looking for the Olympic wrestler.