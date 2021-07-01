On the run for months, Lakha Sidhana submits to questioning in Red Fort case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday questioned gangster-turned-activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana for his role in Red Fort violence in January this year.

Sources said that he was questioned for four hours and various questions regarding his role in violence were asked. The questions also included whether he was in contact with other accused including Deep Sidhu.The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the whereabouts of Sidhana.

Significantly, after evading arrest for months, Sidhana had moved a local court for protection from arrest in both Red Fort cases against him. While he was granted the protection from coercive action, it came with the condition he join the probe as and when required by the investigators.