On the occasion of good governance day in Ggm, Haryana CM tells his bureaucrats to be 'SMART'

Gurugram: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in Gurugram on Wednesday on the occasion of good governance day, emphasised the importance of honest, committed, innovative and meritocratic bureaucracy for ensuring good governance on the ground.



In context to Gurugram, Khattar highlighted of how steps that were taken for ease in doing business had boosted entrepreneurship in the city.

"For new business, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, our government has made a policy that all the clearances will be given in 45 days. This involves steps like change in land use (CLU) to giving no objection certificate for fire clearances. We have not been able to fully implement it but if our officials can do it efficiently it can bolster more business opportunities," said the Chief Minister.

Emphasising on how digitalisation of government services had ensured convenience and transparency, Chief Minister provided the example of antyodaya centers in Gurugram that will now be giving 527 services.

One of his main inaugurations on the day of Christmas was launching a website for all the 22 districts of Haryana and also a site for Lokayukta.

Addressing over 15,000 top bureaucrats from Gurugram and Haryana, Chief Minister gave the acronym of SMART for ensuring that there is good governance and the need and expectation of citizens by- and- large is fulfilled.

Describing SMART as simple, moral, accountable, reliable and transparent, Khattar urged his top officials to think out of the box and create solutions to the challenges which are prevalent under the existing

laws.

"There are three lakh public officials that have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving 2.5 crore citizens of Haryana. The fact that we have been chosen for such a big responsibility should enable us all to give our best and serve the people. In doing I also assure that a bureaucrat will not only feel rewarded internally but also externally," said the Chief Minister.