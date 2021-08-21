On Shanti Path, Afghans look for a country to call home, go from Embassy to Embassy

New Delhi: Even as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee their country in fearing the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, on Shanti Path in New Delhi, those who have made it out of the tumultuous country in the last few years and those who made it out just as the Taliban usurped Kabul, line up, knocking on one Embassy door or the other, hoping to find a country to call home as hopes of ever going back to Afghanistan diminished.



For three days now, since the last commercial flight out of Kabul to India landed here in Delhi, neighbourhoods known for having Afghan families have seen an influx of people somehow fleeing their homeland. And as they settle into their small rooms with just the clothes on their backs (for many), they are uncertain about family members who are still stuck under Taliban rule.

And as they wait for word on their loved ones, many are now desperately trying to apply for asylum in countries like the United States of America, European countries or Canada or Australia while many others are trying their luck at an Embassy that agrees to take them in.

According to all accounts of the Afghan nationals living in Delhi through this turmoil, most say that while they are extremely thankful to India for providing them refuge in such times, their temporary visas here will expire soon and their lives in Delhi seem unsustainable to them.

For instance, Sahil, an Afghan national waiting for a form to fill up at the American Embassy said that it was very expensive for him to live in Delhi and that he fears his rent would be increased if his landlord found out he was Afghan. Another Afghan nation, who has been living in India for 10 years now, was also at the American Embassy, saying that it was very difficult to find work here.

Meanwhile, Rabi Jalalzai, another Afghan national living in Delhi for two years now, was spotted outside the Australian Embassy on Thursday. He told wire agencies that many Afghans have been coming to India but they too face problems here. He added that he had applied for a visa for him and his family and had been waiting for an appointment for two years with the UNHRC not helping out much.

BJP councillor asks for schools

And amid this, BJP councillor and South Delhi Municipal Corporation central zone Chairperson, Rajpal Singh has written to the SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, asking him to use the civic body's community halls, kitchens and schools to house and feed refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Singh said a sizable number of Afghans live in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Bhogal and they have businesses here.

"The commissioner has assured me of full cooperation," Singh told reporters on Friday but the SDMC commissioner did not respond to queries.

The BJP councillor from Sriniwas Puri added basic arrangements for Afghanistan nationals' stay, medical check-ups and food should be made by the civic body.