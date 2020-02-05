On penultimate campaign day, Shah tears into Congress & AAP over Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit the campaign trail in support of his party's candidates from Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in a last-ditch effort to consolidate votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shah again raked up the issue of Shaheen Bagh, saying that "tukde-tikde gangs" are standing with the protesters but "I want to tell Kejriwal that none of Delhi's residents are with Shaheen Bagh because they are a group of nationalists with the Bharatiya Janata Party".



He attacked both the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party for supporting the anti-CAA protesters, saying they were the same politicians who had asked for proof of the Central government's surgical strikes in Pakistan. He said, "The people of Delhi are not going with those who ask for evidence from the army and it is certain that they are going to get a big blow on the day of 11 February."

He further tore into the Delhi Chief Minister, accusing him of being good at only making false promises. However, Shah added that governments should compete on development but the AAP had not done any work in that regard in the last five years. Shah appealed to the people that when they go to the polling booths on February 8, they should not think about making BJP victorious, but instead think about making Delhi a secure and developed Capital.

Party president JP Nadda also addressed several poll rallies and roadshows in the Capital, where he said that this election, voters would hit the polling booths thinking about building a clean, healthy, safe and developed Delhi. "On the one hand, you have the AAP, which plays with the

country's security and on the other, you have the BJP, which makes the country safe and strong," he said.

Nadda also attacked the AAP-government over its purported "failure" to regularise unauthorised colonies in the Capital and said that the BJP-government at Centre had managed to do it without any delays. "Kejriwal made false promises to the people of Delhi, betrayed them, and kept them away from development. Now the people of Delhi will keep Kejriwal away from the government forever," Nadda said.