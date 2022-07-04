On every Wed, MCD schools will organise co-curricular activities

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has chalked out an elaborate plan of action for improvement of literacy and numerical skills among the school children at elementary level, keeping in mind the success of its 'Mission Buniyaad' campaign.



MCD schools will be conducting remedial classes in the months of July and August of the current academic session with focus on base learning so that students can achieve the learning level respective to their class. To achieve the desired result, MCD's Education Department has

started a programme 'Foundation to Excellence Learning' for qualitative improvement in education and all MCD

schools have been informed about its outline.

Under this initiative, a monthly teaching framework and evaluation plan have been prepared to bring uniformity in teaching in all MCD schools. Curricular activities in schools will also be initiated for students. MCD schools will give proper attention to co-curricular activities. Teaching related work will take place in the period system and besides the level-wise teaching work in the classes, there will be a separate period for the Foundation Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) course.

Teachers, mentors and officials from MCD's education department have been trained in respect to the program. All MCD schools will make assessment of progress done by students in the academic level every week and will accordingly make curriculum plans. An inclusive design of curricular and co-curricular activities has been designed to ensure all round development of students attending classes in MCD schools. Keeping in view activity-based learning, every Wednesday has been designated as a co-curricular activity day. The move is aimed to develop the capacity for leadership, competency & skills through theatre, dance, music and folk arts. Additionally students will be able to develop new skill

MCD has also decided to organise community festivals to increase the participation of parents in the schools, so that the schools can get acquainted and benefit from the talents of the parents. Additionally, by conducting parent-teacher meetings (PTM) on a large scale, the progress of the students will be apprised with the parents by sharing the assessment report of each student.