Omicron variant hits tourism, hospitality sector

New Delhi: The third wave of Coronavirus pandemic in Delhi has hit the tourism and hospitality sector in the

national Capital hard with field experts and owners of travel agencies and hotels in the city reporting a 60-70 per cent dip in their businesses.

According to tourism sector experts, Delhi gets its maximum tourist inflow between October and April. Tourists, from across India and abroad, come to Delhi not only to visit the city and its historical landmark, but also use it as a gateway to

nearby popular tourist hotspots such as Shimla, Manali, Agra, Mathura, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Nainital, Dehradun, Ajmer, Jaipur among others.

Delhi Hotel Mahasangh President Ajay Kumar Agarwal said that there are around 500 hotels only in Paharganj area and out of which only 350 were operating after the second wave. "The vicious cycle of restrictions due to COVI-19 and the subsequent impact on business has started again. Tourists have started cancelling their bookings and postponing their trips ever since the cases started rising in December 2021," Agrawal said.

"Now the situation is that nearly 70 per cent hotels have no bookings after the cancellation of travel plans by tourists. Our businesses have been hit hard by the third wave. October-April is the season when we used to do brisk business but for last two years the tourist season has not been fruitful for us," Agrawal said. The Delhi government's tourism department also reported a reduction in footfall at their tourist destinations ever since the Covid and its Omicron variant cases started rising.

However, the tourism department could not divulge the data. "We are still compiling the data regarding footfall at our tourist spots. But it has definitely come down significantly in the wake of steep rise in COVID-19 and its Omicron variant cases," a senior official of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said on the condition of anonymity.

Delhi's popular tourism spots such as the National Museum and Zoo have been shut for visitors as precautionary measures due to rising Covid cases. Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, health department data showed.

A weekend curfew has been announced in the city along with night curfew on week days to arrest spread of the virus.

Owner of Shushant Travels and Hotels, Vijay Tiwari said that tourists have either started cancelling their bookings or postponing their plans after the announcement of night curfew in Delhi last month. Things turned worse after "the announcement of night curfew. The tourism industry has suffered a significant drop of 60-70% in the business due to the third wave," Tiwari said.