Oldest woman voter in Delhi gets inked at 111
New Delhi: Centenarian Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in Delhi, on Saturday cast her vote and urged people to take part in the democratic exercise.
Aged 111, she came to a polling station in CR Park along with her son, grandson and other family members. She flashed her inked wrinkled finger to photographers after voting.
"I am happy to vote in this election. I don't remember how many elections I have taken part in, but as a responsible citizen, we must vote. I urge other citizens to also come out and vote," Mandal said.
Born in undivided India in Barisal (now in Bangladesh) in 1908, Mandal has seen
the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived "twice as a refugee" in India along with her family before finding a home in the national capital.
There are a total of 132 centenarian voters in Delhi — 68 males and 64 females.
