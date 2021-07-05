Old woman dragged on road by snatchers

New Delhi: A 67-year-old woman was dragged on the road by a robber who allegedly snatched her bag but when she resisted, he pulled the same with intense force which led to the woman falling on the ground and sustaining injuries, here in south-east Delhi's CR Park. Police has arrested three persons, Karan (19), Surjeet (19), and Shuaib (18), in connection with the incident.

In a video of the incident that went viral, the accused can be seen approaching the woman as she walks towards her home. After he grabs hold of her bag, the woman resists the snatching attempt but the accused remains persistent and finally snatches the bag. However, the force used by the accused leads to the woman falling flat on her face first and dragging for a few seconds before the accused finally escapes the spot with her bag.

"On Saturday at around 9:45 pm, as she reached the front of her house and opened her bag to get keys, one person came and forcefully snatched her bag...she tried to save her bag but failed and fell down," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Police officials said that a case under IPC section 392 has been lodged in the CR Park police station.