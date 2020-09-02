Ola, Uber drivers strike for loan moratorium, relief from challans

New delhi: While tens of thousands of cab drivers in the Capital driving for private hire-car services like Ola and Uber went on a strike on Tuesday demanding a moratorium on loans they had taken out, a hike in commissions and solutions to many other financial woes - made worse due to the COVID-19 lockdown; many consumers in the city said the protest did not affect the availability of cabs.

President of the Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, Kamaljeet Singh Gill said that there was a cancer-diagnosed Ola driver who had been issued 180 challans, worth around Rs 3.6 lakh and that Rs 4.5 lakh worth challans had been issued per driver.

"The tenants were given relief but we have not received any sort of compensation or relief. We have only been asking an extension of moratorium on loan payments till December and dismissal of existing challans," Gill told Millennium Post.

Around 400-500 Ola and Uber drivers went on strike in the NCT area of Delhi on Tuesday in Dwarka, Mandi House and Noida while Wednesday will see stronger protests in the Greater Noida area blocking the movement of vehicles from the adjacent states, he added.

The drivers are demanding the withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding. Mudit, an Ola driver said that there are cameras on the road, which monitor the speed and if they cross it over 60km/h, they are sent challans online. "I have a pending challan of Rs. 2 lakh, I feel like burning my car to the ground. All these private owners can drive however they want, but if our speed is 65 km/hour we are sent a challan," he said.

A 35-year-old Charanjeet Singh has been an Uber driver for over five years. Singh feels that the problem is not just with surge charges but the lack of clarity from the Delhi Police on signboards. "The signboards are not very clear, sometimes they are not in the visibility range and while driving it is very easy to miss it."

While interest payments for loans drivers had taken is also taking a toll on these cab drivers. Puran has to pay Rs 5 lakh EMI of his car, however, due to lockdown; he was not able to drive his car at all. "One of the major issues we are facing is that Ola charges us 30 percent commission on every ride. Like, if the bill is Rs 300 for one ride, Rs 100 will be gone to the company. Meanwhile, if the payment is online they cut more commissions and we have literally nothing on our hands," he said.

Both Ola and Uber have so far not reacted to the strike call given by the drivers. While most of the cabs were operational, many had refused to take any rides.