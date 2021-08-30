Officials ideating drainage solutions for key locations vulnerable to waterlogging

New Delhi: With the Public Works Department of the Delhi government already having started the process of brainstorming better drainage systems to avoid waterlogging at nearly 150 vulnerable locations, officials have now said that while some locations will need permanent solutions, some others will need temporary ones.



PWD officials have now said that the key work on overhauling and revamping the drainage system can be commenced only after the season is over here.

Some measures that the Delhi government had taken for this year had included the installation of additional water pumps, alternate pathways to drain rainwater and installing surveillance systems to alert authorities immediately.

Moreover, officials have reportedly said that they are looking to build additional monitoring systems to check how much resources are being used where, so that appropriate allocations can be made to drain the rainwater as quickly as possible.

Significantly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the monsoon season this year announced that his government would be working on a complete overhaul of the city's drainage system so that waterlogging can be avoided at key stretches.

The announcement had come after the Capital was inundated with water yet again last week after a short but heavy spell of weekend rains — even flooding the Minto Bridge underpass, which had till then avoided

water logging due to key adjustments to the drainage system there.