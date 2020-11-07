Officials exploring 4 ways to connect Delhi, Hry to Jewar Airport

Greater noida: In order to take stock of the development of ongoing major infrastructure projects, UP's Minister of Industrial Development, Satish Mahana, took a review meeting with officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and explored various options that can be taken up for the betterment of these projects.

The meeting focused on the development of Noida Greenfield Airport which will be constructed at Jewar in Greater Noida. During the meeting, four connectivity options were explored to link Jewar airport to Delhi. As per a senior YEIDA officer, a RITES report compiled with multi-model connectivity options has presented four ways to boost connectivity of the site with Delhi as well as with Haryana.

"The concessionaire will submit the master plan for the development of Jewar airport in the first week of December while the work is expected to start in the first week of February. The area in the vicinity of the airport project will be developed as a heritage city while logistics hubs and other major infrastructural projects will also be developed in the area. This will boost tourism in the area," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

The officer added that since the pandemic began, YEIDA had allocated 845 industrial plots, generating over Rs 6,500 crore in investments and creating employment for an estimated 1.6 lakh people. "These plots have been allotted in apparel park, handicraft park, MSME park, medical park, toy park and other development schemes opened up by the authority," the officer added.