Officials asked to expedite streetscaping work in city

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the streetscaping work between Moti Bagh to Naraina and directed officials to expedite the construction work.

The government in a bid to provide people-friendly city infrastructure to the residents has been redeveloping and redesigning the roads as per European standards.

The AAP-led government aims to beautify 16 roads in the city through the PWD according to specific needs in the pilot phase and after its completion, 540 km of road will also be beautified on the same lines. The Delhi government has 1,300 kms of road under its jurisdiction, while other roads are under MCD and DDA.

The Minister during the inspection said that the government's aim is to make all the roads under it pedestrian-friendly and provide a pleasant experience to pedestrians walking on them.

Once the streetscaping of the roads is complete it will result in well designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths for walkers along with a green stretch through plantations.

The project also entails the construction of open-air sitting areas, cycling tracks and elfie and photography points. The project also has room for the establishment of sandstone artwork and fountains. The government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify several roads across the capital.