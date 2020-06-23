Octogenarian found dead in East Delhi, murder suspected

NEW DELHI: An 80-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his flat in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday morning. According to police, the deceased, K P Aggarwal, used to live alone and run a washing machine service-cum-repair store in the ground floor of his building. The house was also found ransacked. The police said they received a call around 10.30 am about a man lying unconscious in his flat with its door open.



"Aggarwal was found lying on floor. The main door was open. The almirah of his room was open and some articles were also found to be missing," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). There is no visible injury mark on the body. The police, however, suspect that he was smothered to death.

A case of murder has been registered in this regard, they said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. He lived alone. One of his daughter stays in Indirapuram and the other in Bengaluru, they said. One maid who was coming to the office for domestic work is also missing. However, the Delhi police have also scanned the CCTV footage from the area and have also got some clues from it.

The incident comes a day after an 88 year old woman was murdered in posh South delhi's Safdarjung Enclave in a robbery bid. Four men incuding a security guard of Nepal origin have been arrested in the case.