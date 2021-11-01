October air best in 4 yrs — thanks to untimely rains

New Delhi: An extended monsoon season and record-breaking rainfall in October gave Delhi its best air quality in the month in four years, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



This is also the first time in four years that Delhi did not see a single "very poor" or "severe" air quality day in October which generally records a sharp rise in pollution levels due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and stubble burning in the northwest region of the Capital.

However, the Capital recorded a "good" air day in October this year, also a first in four years.

Delhi gauged 122.5 mm of rainfall in October, the highest in the month since 236.2 mm of precipitation recorded in 1956, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Stubble burning and its share in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution also remained low due to bountiful rain.

However, the air quality in the national Capital remained poor for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday with stubble burning accounting for eight per cent of the Capital's PM2.5 pollution.

The Central Pollution Control Board's data showed the Capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 289. It was 268 on Saturday.

SAFAR said the air quality is likely to improve marginally over the next two days due to change in the wind direction from northwesterly to southeasterly.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the meantime, continued posting daily AQI values on his Twitter — in what is meant as a reminder to neighbouring states to control stubble burning on their end.

The Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) had on Thursday directed authorities in Delhi and NCR states to implement measures under the very poor category in addition to steps listed under poor to moderate AQI category under GRAP.

The Graded Response Action Plan — a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation — comes into force in mid-October when air pollution levels in the region start worsening.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said. The minimum temperature in the national Capital settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said.