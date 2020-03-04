Observation report to be prepared on functioning of Aanganwadis in NE Delhi

New Delhi: "Civil society organisations shall create groups to assess and strengthen the functioning of Aanganwadis in providing relief to pregnant women, children, lactating mothers and adolescent girls affected in north-east Delhi violence," was one of the major points discussed during the meeting between SDM and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).



The minutes of meeting accessed by Millennium Post revealed that during the discussion, it was suggested by the meeting attendees that each group created by civil society organisations shall be allotted five Aanganwadis.

"They (groups) would visit Aanganwadis every day to collect data of children and families affected by the recent communal violence, whether they are relocated to some other area or are being placed in relief centre and other necessary details," reads the meeting minutes.

The group will prepare a observation report including Aanganwadi names whether they were opened or not.

"It was also discussed to have professional psychologists and counsellors for providing psycho-social counselling to the affected people," reads the meeting minutes.

Officials further discussed that the para volunteers from Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) may be used to scrutinise the compensation forms and to facilitate in filling forms since the SDM is overworked.

It was desired by the SDM that a dedicated vehicle with a banner may be used as a relief counter to distribute the necessary items to the needful.

The meeting was held in the SDM Karawal Nagar office on Tuesday.

Roop Sudesh Vimal, member DCPCR said, "The reason behind the assessment of Aanganwadis is to ensure food is distributed to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls."

He further said that they will also scan the data of children who used to visit Aanganwadis before violence to check missing children.

Another member Rita Singh said that the civil society organisations will also create awareness among the women and children to come to the Aanganwadis for better treatment. Shiv Vihar, Johripur, Khajuri Khas, Mustafabad, Gokulpuri, Brijpuri, Chandbagh, Bhagirathi Vihar, Bhajanpura and Gamri and Garhi Mendu were the areas which were affected due to violence.