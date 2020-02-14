Obscenity case: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police and DMRC

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro on Friday in the matter regarding a man flashing his private parts at a woman in the Metro. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was traveling in the metro.



The victim took to social media sites asking for help. Following the incident and the reporting of it on social media, the woman was contacted through its Twitter handle, by the DCW. The DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro authorities.

DCW sought information about the action taken so far in the case from the Chief Safety Commissioner of Delhi Metro as well as the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has been asked to submit a report regarding the arrest in the matter. The Commission has also sought information on how many complaints of crime against women have been received by the Delhi Metro since 2019 and what action has been taken against them till now. Delhi Metro has been asked whether CCTV cameras are installed in every metro coach and station.

The Commission has also sought information as to whether boards giving information about 181 and other helpline numbers have been installed in the Metro coach and station premises for the awareness of passengers. The Commission has also sought details of the process of action followed on complaints related to women. Maliwal said, "The type of incident reported in Delhi Metro is shameful. It is very important to make public transport safe for women. We have issued a notice to the police and the DMRC. We want to know what provisions are there for ensuring safety of women in Delhi Metro. Immediate arrests should be made in this case to send a strong message to molesters!"