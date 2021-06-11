O2 storage capacity ramped up in Delhi

New Delhi: Three oxygen storage plants with a total capacity of 171 MT have been installed so far in the city to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.



A 57 metric tonne (MT) cryogenic tank is being set up for storage along with an oxygen generation plant of 2.5 tonne per day capacity at Siraspur here, he said after visiting the upcoming facility.

"We have already installed 3 oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT. Work done on war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen," he tweeted after the visit.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Delhi Government is rapidly making arrangements in case a third wave comes. In the second wave, the biggest challenge that was faced was shortage of oxygen, because of which the people of Delhi had to struggle a lot for a few days. Therefore, the preparations for that are being made that in case a third wave emerges then there should be no shortage of oxygen. Today, we are standing in front of the 57 MT oxygen storage center in Siraspur. Two more oxygen storage centers have been made in Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital and the DDU hospital. So, three oxygen storage tanks of 57 MT capacity each, a total of 171 MT have been installed in Delhi."

The Delhi government is buying 25 oxygen tankers and putting up 64 oxygen plants in the next few weeks to ensure the city does not face another oxygen crisis as it did during the second wave, the chief minister had said last week.

It is also creating an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes to meet any future needs.

The government is also in talks with the IGL for setting up of a 150-tonne oxygen production plant, the chief minister had said.