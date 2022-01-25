Nursing staff protest over unpaid Covid ex-gratia

New Delhi: Scores of nursing staff at various state-run hospitals here on Monday wore black ribbons to register their protest over "pending" ex-gratia from the Delhi government, which was announced by it earlier for eight of their colleagues who have died on Covid duty, their federation said.



Nursing staff at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, and other Delhi government-run facilities took part in the "peaceful protest" to put forth the demands, said Liladhar Ramchandani, Secretary General, Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF).

"It's been a year since the Delhi government had announced that any doctor, nurse, paramedical staff, sanitation worker, and others who die in line of Covid duty, his or her kin will get a compensation of Rs 1 crore, but eight nursing officers have died due to Covid, but ex-gratia, as announced is still pending," he said.

There was no immediate response from the government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 20, the DNF had said that it was "very sad that even after a lapse of almost a year, the ex-gratia amount has not yet been paid to the nursing officers".