Nursing home's license cancelled for not keeping patients' records

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) of South 24-Parganas to initiate process to cancel license of Mishbah Nursing Home under Basati police station after it found that the nursing home does not maintain register of the patients.



The matter came to light after the owner of the nursing home, Mujibar Rahaman — who is a quack, carried out an appendix operation of a patient, identified as Mahesh Naskar. His health condition deteriorated following the surgery. He was shifted to another private nursing home in the district where he later died.

After receiving the complaint, the Commission had asked the Superintendent of Police in the district to conduct a probe.

Additional Superintendent of the Police carried out a probe and found that the nursing home does not register the names of patients other than those having Swasthya Sathi cards. When the nursing home was asked to give details of the patient, the authorities told the Commission that the patient was never admitted to the nursing home and hence no question of surgery arises.

In another incident, the WBCERC has asked Baul Mon, a rehabilitation centre near Jadavpur to pay a fine of Rs 10.5 lakh in connection with the treatment of Suman Majumdar (61), a psychiatric patient, who died due to alleged negligence of the centre. Majumdar had been suffering from schizophrenia for a long time.

After the death of his parents, there was none to look after him. His younger brother used to send him money from the USA and one local youth identified as Sayak Baran Chakraborty used to look after him. He was admitted to the centre in October, 2019. He was also highly diabetic.

The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said he was admitted when he used to become violent. His mental ailments were properly taken care of and his health condition improved. But, the patient was not given insulin when his sugar level hit a quite unusual mark of 1,400.

The rehab centre told the Commission that they could not arrange insulin and therefore it could not be given to the patient. No blood test was also conducted. The patient died as he was not given any diabetic treatment. "The victim was a musician and used to play piano very well. Hence, the rehab centre has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh to Rabindra Bharati University which would fix the amount and provide scholarships to music students. The remaining Rs 50,000 would be given to Chakraborty who used to take care of the victim," Banerjee said.