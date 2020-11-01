Nurses from North MCD hosps to go on indefinite strike from Mon

New Delhi: Days after North MCD doctors and resident doctors received their delayed salaries, nurses from these hospitals have said that they will go on an indefinite strike from Monday as they are yet to receive their salaries.



"The mayor has lied to us. Group C and D have not received their salaries till now, while there is no word on it. We are feeling demotivated and feel harassed. In view of this, we have decided that the nurses will stop all services at the hospital till the time we don't receive our salaries," B.L Sharma, President of Delhi Nurses Union told Millennium Post.

Nurses from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and Rajan Babu TB hospital are already protesting for two hours at the hospital, but have decided to go on an indefinite strike. The nurses have not been paid since June.

The resident doctor and senior doctors who were also on strike over the delay in the payment called off their strike on October 28, after the authorities credited their salaries.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the commissioner of North MCD the nurse association said that the civic bodies have not bothered to respond to their demands. "This is with grief to inform you that with repeated request for our salary to get updated civic body did not even bother to respond to our request and we are forced by the civic body for indefinite strike w.e.f on November 2 in continuation of our two hour agitation," they said in a letter.

However, emergency services will remain unaffected during indefinite strike. North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash did not respond to calls and messages on the same.

However, North MCD mayor while speaking on the issue said that salary for June and July has been credited to the bank accounts of nurses. "We listened to the demands of the doctors and ended the strike. We also made sure safai Karamchari also don't go on strike by fulfilling the demands. For nurses salary of June and July has been given while August will be credited soon. We had a meeting with a nurse association regarding this and we are making sure their demands are met, but people need to be patient for this," he told Millenium Post.

He also added with these protests patients get disturbed which should not happen.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that the BJP-ruled MCD should immediately release pension of 24,000 pensioners and they should stop doing politics over this issue. He also said that the condition of the families of pensioners is very bad, people are taking loans and breaking their savings for survival.