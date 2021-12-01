Nursery admissions for pvt schools from Dec 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has now released the schedule for admissions to entry-level classes across the city's private schools, according to which, the application process is set to begin from December 15.

The highly competitive nursery admissions process had been delayed significantly for the academic year 2021-2022 — beginning only in February. For this next session, however, the schedule is in line with previous years'.

The Delhi government has mandated all private schools in the city to upload their admissions criteria by December 14 so that applications can begin the next day.

The last date for submitting applications is on January 7 and the first list of selected candidates and the waiting list is expected to be issued by the schools on February 4. After this, a second list, if any, must be issued on February 21, and any subsequent list by March 15. Authorities said the admission process will close on March 31.

While the criteria for admissions are left to the school management, the Delhi government's directions are to ensure no "discriminatory" criteria make their way in. As per the directions, considering parents' education qualifications, their food and drinking habits (vegetarianism and alcohol non-consumers), their professional fields or any kind of expertise, oral tests or interviews, or a first-come-first-serve system will not be allowed.

The upper age limit for admissions is three, four and five years respectively as of March 31, 2022.