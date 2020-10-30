NR celebrates 2nd day of Vigilance Awareness Week

new delhi: As a part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, 2020, in an unprecedented move, Computer Based Testing (CBT) Centre was further inaugurated virtually at Ambala followed by awarding awards to employees for displaying transparency and honesty in day-to-day working on Thursday. Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner was the chief guest and the online vigilance seminarwas attended by V K Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Principal Executive Director/Vigilance, Ashutosh Gangal, new GM/NR along with other dignitaries of Railway Board and Northern Railway.



Speaking on this occasion, the Central Vigilance Commissioner expressed satisfaction over good work done and efforts made by Railways to bring change in mindset.