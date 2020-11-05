NR: Ashutosh Gangal takes over as new GM

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway for the first time after taking over as General Manager of Northern Railway held performance review meetings with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway through video conferencing on November 2. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on safety, punctuality, Chatth and Diwali rush arrangements and performance of business development units.



He expressed his keen concern about minimising accidents on tracks as well as within yards. He stressed upon better coordination between adjoining divisions of other zonal railways. In another meeting, he also reviewed the performance of Business Development Units setup at zonal and divisional levels this year. The focus of this meeting was to enhance the share of freight business of railways, customer mapping and engagement, and exploring new business

opportunities.