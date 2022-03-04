Now tourists can recharge Metro cards through Delhi Tourism App

New Delhi: Tourists can now recharge their Metro smart cards from Delhi Tourism App which also contain fare and route details, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation officials said that the mobile application will also be useful for foreign tourists and for those who are not well versed with the online modes of Delhi metro recharge options or fare and route details.

We strive to give tourists from all over the world the best experience in Delhi. So with the help of Delhi

Tourism App's metro recharge feature now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app.