Now, South & East MCDs too on the job, Shaheen Bagh on radar

New Delhi: Municipal corporations in Delhi have now doubled down on 'illegal encroachment' in Delhi-NCR, now working on what appears to be letters from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who unfazed by the Supreme Court's orders in the Jahangirpuri case, asked the South and East MCDs to also go after "illegal settlements of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis".



This comes after North MCD conducted an encroachment drive in violence stricken Jahangirpuri. Gupta had asked North MCD to take action in the locality after the area was rocked by violence on Hanuman Jayanti (16 April) and within hours, the North MCD had sanctioned the action. Even though they claimed it was regular, some officials let it slip that part of it was due to the April 16 incident.

On Friday, North MCD conducted an encroachment drive in Rohini on Friday and removed encroachments in the shape of thelas, sheds, shops, etc.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh explained that encroachment drives are a regular occurrence within the MCD and they have started investigation into localities like Shaheen Bagh, Khadar, Okhla, Jasola and several other areas. He said that they have received Gupta's letter and will be appropriately looking at it. Suryan added "We will do encroachment drives as required without looking at any party, community, place or people." When questioned what triggered the investigation in the areas mentioned, he stated that these are routine procedures and South MCD is only doing its job.

However, East MCD stated that they haven't identified any specific locality on the basis of Gupta's letter. But they are conducting routine drives. As per East MCD Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, they are attempting to get rid of any structures that cause traffic, delay or issues such as dhaalos, kaccha structures etc in areas like Geeta Colony to ensure people are not hassled. He added that encroachment drives are a long-term process and it is East MCD's priority to get rid of any illegal structures and they are working towards it but it will take time.