Now, Mohalla Clinic at Tis Hazari court

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday launched a new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at Tis Hazari court. Jain said that as the nation moves towards celebrating its 75th year of Independence his government has pledged to provide more affordable and accessible healthcare.



The new launch is aimed at providing good health care services at free of cost to the lawyers. The Minister while launching the clinic said that his government has been dedicated in strengthening the city's primary health infrastructure. Delhi Bar Association will get the world's largest bar association status, he said. He also said that the chambers of lawyers will also be rebuilt.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is a government that has done what it said. The Delhi government is also working for lawyers and formulating policies for them. The Delhi Bar Association will be given the status of the world's largest bar association," Jain said.

The Minister further elaborated that the AAP-led government has formulated a scheme for lawyers which will include various types of benefits for the lawyers "Whatever improvement needs to be done in it, we will do it," he said.

"Today, a new Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic has been dedicated to the people of Delhi. The clinic has been set up at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. We are working to strengthen Delhi's primary health system and this new mohalla clinic will give it a big boost," Jain wrote on Twitter.

"The Delhi government will give the Delhi Bar Association the status of the world's largest bar association and not just the country's," he added.

The total number of Mohalla Clinics in the city now stands at 505, a senior official said. A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to residents. A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse. It provides an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines free of cost to patients.