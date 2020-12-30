Now, free WiFi hotspots for farmers to stay connected with families, says Chadha

New delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government is all set to install WiFi hotspots in a phased manner across the Singhu border for the protesting farmers.



After receiving several complaints of poor connectivity and bad network, AAP in order to show its solidarity with the farmers, has approved of the plan to install WiFi

hotspots.

"This was a demand of the farmers who have been fighting for their rights for more than a month now. We were apprised of the fact that due to poor reception at the Singhu border, they were unable to speak with their families," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said.

Each WiFi hotspot will cover a radius of 100 metres, and a total area of over 31,000 sq mtr.The AAP leader while making the announcement said that in order to lead a respectable life, an individual needs 'roti, kapda, makaan' and internet as well as it is a basic necessity.

He said that the party has vowed to install as many WiFi hotspots as required for the farmer brothers and sisters who have been sitting at Delhi's borders in the bitter

cold.

He also said, "Our farmer brothers have had to face immense pain, hurt and discomfort. Our only attempt is to help ease their pain a little, to make them feel a bit comfortable. If we're able to do that, I would consider it to be a success."

"The movement has been going on for more than a month now, with many of our farmer brothers staying far away from their families. It is only natural that their families will be concerned about them. It is only natural that their families would want to talk to them. This has been challenging due to poor network coverage and bad reception," he added.